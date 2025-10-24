Two women allegedly assaulted on Catherine Connolly canvass in Dublin

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald casting her vote in the presidential election at the Deaf Village, Cabra west, Dublin, at lunchtime on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and a group of supporters of presidential candidate Catherine Connolly were accosted, and two women allegedly assaulted, by a man in Dublin’s north inner city.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the incident on Friday while Ms McDonald was leading a group of activists who were canvassing for Ms Connolly.

The man who approached the group recorded the aftermath of the alleged assault, with one woman seen sitting on a wall holding her face as she was surrounded by other activists.

Though the alleged assailant was encouraged by some of those present to walk away, he continued aggressively verbally abusing them and also made veiled threats to the group, including Ms McDonald, and shouted transphobic slurs.

He shouted expletives at those present, specifically targeting Ms McDonald at times, and threatened a man with physical violence when that person urged him to desist. The assailant took issue with some in the group wearing Palestinian badges, repeatedly shouting at them: “Where’s your Irish Tricolour, where’s the Tricolour?”

He also said to Ms McDonald: “I’m telling you, your time will come.” He then added: “I’m telling yous. Wait ‘til you f***ing see, every f***ing one of yous.”

A number of passersby, including those on foot and on bicycles, stopped at the scene, with the man heard shouting his camera was “slapped out of my hand and I gave her a slap in the face, so who’s right and who’s wrong”.

His video footage, now shared on social media, was being studied by gardaí in Store Street, Dublin 1, in a bid to identify the man and also gather evidence as part of the criminal investigation now under way.

The incident is the latest involving the targeting of politicians and their supporters while canvassing, especially in Dublin, with several others having been targeted during the general and local election campaigns last year.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters said members of the force “responded to a report of assault of two females on North Strand Road, Dublin 1, that occurred shortly before 4pm this afternoon”.

“No medical treatment was required at the scene, however An Garda Síochána understands that one of the females has since attended the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for further assessment,” the reply added.

The Garda also appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who had footage of the events, to come forward. The video recorded by the suspect has emerged publicly and was being studied closely as part of the investigation now under way.

Sinn Féin confirmed in a statement that gardaí were called and that an investigation had commenced. They confirmed a woman had been brought to hospital for medical examination.

“This happened as Mary Lou McDonald joined the canvass team, which is now continuing with its work of getting the vote out.”

It is understood Ms McDonald continued with the canvass, though others in the party were collected by the driver of a vehicle and taken away from the scene.