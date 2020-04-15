Man in critical condition following stabbing in Dublin

A man is fighting for his life following a stabbing in Dublin on Wednesday night.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident, which occurred at Ballybough House in the inner city just before 10pm.

When they arrived on the scene, the man, who is his early twenties, was discovered in a green area beside a block of flats.

His injuries were described as “life threatening” by a Garda spokesman. He has been taken to the emergency department of the Mater hospital.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

The scene has been preserved and gardaí are conducting searches of the area. No weapon has been recovered and they have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.