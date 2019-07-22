Teenager killed in Co Tyrone car crash

A 17-year-old man has been killed in a car crash in Co Tyrone on Sunday night, and several others injured.

The head-on collision between two cars occurred on Clanabogan Road in Omagh.

The teenager was a passenger in a black Audi, along with another man and two women.

The three other passengers were taken to hospital following the crash, but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The female driver of the other vehicle, a white Mercedes, was also taken to hospital for treatment.

The collision took place at 8:25pm on Sunday night, according to the Police Service in Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Inspector Will Brown issued an appeal for any witnesses to the crash to contact the PSNI on 101.