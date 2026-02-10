Ireland to face Qatar and Canada in pre-World Cup friendlies

The FAI have confirmed the Republic of Ireland will play friendlies against Qatar and Canada ahead of the World Cup.

The game against Watar will be held at the Aviva Stadium on May 28th, followed by the Canada fixture at the Stade Saputo in Montreal on June 6th (12.30am Irish time) with tickets to go on sale in March.

The game in Montreal is being billed by the World Cup co-hosts as their final preparation ahead of their opening Group B match in Toronto on June 12th, in which they will face a European qualifier from the playoff group which includes Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Canada had been in discussions with Belgium and Turkey before agreeing a deal with the FAI to host Heimir Hallgrímsson’s team.

“Playing our final match in Montreal, in front of Canadian supporters, gives us the chance to feel the full energy of the country behind us before we head into the World Cup,” said Canada’s head coach Jesse Marsch. “This is a moment for all of us to come together, stand behind the team, and send us into the World Cup knowing the entire nation is with us.”

Troy Parrott celebrates with Seamus Coleman after scoring against Portugal in last year's World Cup qualifier. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

Ireland can qualify for this summer’s tournament by overcoming the Czech Republic in Prague on March 26th and the winners of Denmark versus North Macedonia in Dublin on March 31st.

Should they qualify, Ireland could seek a third warm-up fixture between the Qatar and Canada games ahead of what would be their World Cup opener against South Korea in Guadalajara on June 11th.

“We’re delighted to have secured two excellent opponents for the summer window,” said Hallgrímsson. “Our entire focus is on the playoffs in March, but it is essential to have a clear and challenging plan for what comes next, and facing two teams who will be at the World Cup provides us with exactly the level of preparation we will need.

“The home game against Qatar at the Aviva will be a great occasion for our supporters, and the trip to Montreal to face a World Cup co-host will be a fantastic and valuable experience for the squad. These fixtures give us a clear and demanding focus for the summer.”