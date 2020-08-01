Man arrested in connection with fatal Kildare assault

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal assault which took place in Co Kildare.

Shortly after 9pm on Friday a man in his 30s was discovered with serious injuries at Glenaree Bridge, Rathangan, Co Kildare.

He was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

A post-mortem is scheduled to take place at a later date and will be conducted by the State Pathologist.

Following inquiries by gardaí­, a man in his 20s was later arrested. He is being detained at Kildare Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is currently preserved and the services of the Garda Technical Bureau has been requested.

Investigations are ongoing.