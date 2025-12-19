Housing targets set to be missed and Circle K’s EV chargers that can’t get a grid connection

The Government is likely to fall short of its housing construction targets out to 2030, according to two new reports. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

The Central Bank of Ireland has raised doubts over whether the Government will achieve its target of building 300,000 new homes by 2030. Eoin Burke-Kennedy works through the numbers presented in the regulator’s latest quarterly economic report.

On the same theme, there is little hope of easing the housing crisis amid a shortage of construction skills and subdued new starts, according to a report from banking lobby group Banking and Payments Federation Ireland. Peter Flanagan reports on its findings.

The rift between the board of State-owned DAA and its chief executive Kenny Jacobs appears to be nearing a conclusion with the company taking steps to suspend him from his role. Arthur Beesley tells the story of another dramatic week at the Dublin Airport operator.

Circle K managing director Ciara Foxton is our Interview of the Week. She details how 10 of its Irish forecourts have been fitted out with the latest electric vehicle charging kits but are lying idle because the company can’t get them connected to the electricity grid. Ian Curran spoke to her about the challenges of switching to EVs and the Canadian owned company’s other plans for the Irish market.

In his weekly column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy looks at how the fizz has gone out of the cola wars between Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

Bankrupt Irish property developer Sean Dunne has filed an objection to payment of $2.8 million (€2.4 million) to his ex-wives in his US bankruptcy case. He claims his former wives are “very wealthy due to marriages to me and the fruits of my labour”. Christopher Hoffman reports on the case.

Why are Irish electricity prices so stubbornly high? There are two issues at play, writes Cliff Taylor in Smart Money. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

Are you busy as a bee or a busy fool at work? Margaret Ward examines the clues in our World of Work feature.

Hugh McGuire, chief executive at Irish listed food group Glanbia, is The Irish Times Businessperson of the Month for November, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.