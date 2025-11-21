More than 2,500 assaults on police officers in Northern Ireland in 12-month period

Deputy chief constable Bobby Singleton and Elaine McCormill of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, with a PSNI vehicle that was damaged in a ramming incident. Photograph: PSNI

There were more than 2,500 assaults on police officers in Northern Ireland in a 12 month period, according to figures released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Deputy chief constable Bobby Singleton said on Friday there were 2,630 attacks on police officers between October 1st, 2024, and September 30th last.

These included officers being pushed, kicked, bitten and having blood spat at them. One female police officer was sexually assaulted.

In this calendar year, more than 100 police vehicles have been rammed, with 21 of them requiring repairs at an estimated cost of £140,000.

A pilot dashcam scheme is to be introduced in the southern part of Northern Ireland next month “with the aim of deterring ramming incidents, keeping officers safe and importantly enhance criminal justice outcomes when offenders weaponise vehicles against us,” deputy chief constable Singleton said.

One constable who suffered leg injuries when his police car was rammed in the Newry, Mourne and Down region in 2023 said he had torn a ligament in his knee.

He said that on one occasion afterwards the injury caused him “to fall down the stairs in my house due to my leg giving in as it was so weak”.

“Recently, my wife had our baby and I am extremely hesitant to use the stairs when I have my daughter in my arms in case I fall again,” he said.

“It has been two years but I am still dealing with the pain and the consequences of that ramming incident.

A female officer in Armagh was sexually assaulted by a man who “became verbally abusive” while he was being arrested, “threatening to cut my throat and saying he was trying to ‘abuse me’.

“He kissed my hand and placed his face into my chest and when I pushed him away, he leaned forward and placed his face on my chest again.”

The man also kicked the officer, injuring her knee. He was subsequently convicted of sexual assault.

“For weeks I really struggled in my home life, I had nightmares and struggled with sleeping,” she said. “I was referred to a psychologist where I was tested for post-traumatic stress disorder and did receive therapy.”

Condemning the “shocking and disgusting” attacks, deputy chief constable Singleton said it “should never be accepted as ‘part of the job’” and police officers “should expect to be able to do their duties without fear of attack”.

Elaine McCormill, from the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, said: “Those who engage in such reprehensible behaviour against officers need to face punitive deterrent penalties through our courts.”