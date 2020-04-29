Man admits 20 ‘drive offs’ from filling stations without paying for fuel

A man has admitted to 20 “fuel drive-offs” - fleeing a garage forecourt without paying - according to gardaí.

In total fuel valued at €846 was allegedly taken during these incidents from filling stations across Dublin and Kildare between February and April.

In a statement on Wednesday night, gardaí said they charged a man aged in his twenties with the offences. He was arrested at his home and taken to Ballymun Garda Station in Dublin.

They said he had made “full admissions” to the alleged crimes and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Thursday.