Man arrested after woman robbed at gunpoint in Drogheda

A man suspected of robbing a woman a gunpoint in Drogheda, Co Louth has been arrested.

During the incident, which occurred on Monday afternoon, the man pointed a what appeared to be a handgun at the woman and pulled the trigger. However no shot was discharged.

The suspect, who is aged in his late teens, was arrested by gardaí in Drogheda shortly after 4pm yesterday.

The incident occurred roughly an hour earlier as the woman was walking between Park View and Patrick Street in Drogheda town.

She was approached by a young man who demanded money a number of times before pointing the weapon at her and pulling the trigger.

“No shot was discharged and he then fled the scene,” the Garda said in a statement. The man did not obtain any money.

Gardaí were alerted and arrived on the scene. The Armed Support Unit also provided assistance due to the suspected use of a firearm.

A search of the area around the robbery was carried out leading to the discovery of a black imitation firearm in Park View. This was seized by gardaí and will be sent for forensic analysis to determine if it was the one used in the attempted robbery.

The suspect remains in custody in Drogheda Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 which allows him to be questioned for up to 24 hours.