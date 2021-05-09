Two men released after arrest in relation to attempted murder of PSNI officer

Two men arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Co Derry have been released.

The pair, aged 36 and 44, were detained in the Derry area on Friday, before being taken to the PSNI serious crime suite in Belfast.

They were questioned about the murder bid on a part-time officer in Dungiven, Co Derry, last month.

The New IRA has claimed responsibility for the attempted murder, in which a bomb was placed beside the female officer’s car.

The device was described by police as being designed to create a fireball and was left directly next to where the officer’s three year old daughter sits in the vehicle.

The incident happened on the Ballyquin Road in Dungiven on Monday April 19th.

On Sunday, police said the two men arrested on Friday have now been released from police custody following questioning.

“The investigation continues,” a PSNI spokeswoman said.