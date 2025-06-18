Mother of man killed in crash appeals to commercial drivers to prioritise safety

The mother of a 24-year-old man killed in a collision with a lorry has appealed to drivers of all commercial vehicles to put safety above getting to their destination.

Maria Sheridan, mother of Rian Sheridan, of Cluainluáin, Renvyle, Co Galway, said too many lives have been lost on the roads and many of the losses are avoidable.

She said her son had “lost his life in unnecessary and violent circumstances. There is no comeback from this”.

She said the driver of the lorry had “consciously taken chances” resulting in the fatal crash.

Shaun Curran (32), of Middle Dore, Bunbeg, Co Donegal, appeared before Judge Kenneth Connolly on Wednesday on a guilty plea of dangerous driving causing the death of Rian Sheridan on March 27th, 2024, at Newtown, Roscommon.

The court heard the incident was caused by a blow out from a defective tyre, which took place on the main Athlone to Roscommon Road. Evidence was given that the front tyre was badly worn and unroadworthy, with CCTV footage also showing that Mr Curran had checked the tyre twice on the date of the collision.

It was further stated that the defendant travelled 814 kms on the day, had not taken proper breaks and had four speeding infringements. He had changed driver’s cards on the vehicle and had being using another person’s card at the time of the collision.

Harrowing victim impact statements were given by the deceased man’s parents, three sisters and his partner, who referred to Mr Sheridan as a person “who brought joy and happiness, was kind and had a loving heart, an honest decent hardworking man” who loved music and football.

Finian Sheridan, father of Rian, said the incident was caused by an “irresponsible and inconsiderate decision”. He said he had lost his son “in circumstances which were avoidable. Society should not accept that. It is totally unacceptable that as a driver he put other road users at risk when he shouldn’t have”.

He saidif Mr Curran had not crashed on this occasion “he would have continued until he caused another death”.

Aine Griffin, partner of the deceased, spoke of how a future with marriage and children with Mr Sheridan had been taken from her. She said he “was my morning, noon and night”.

She said “he was a talented musician that would light up a room”. They had hoped to travel before settling down to have a family.

She recalled the day of the fatality when she spoke to Mr Sheridan on the phone, as she was in Dublin and he was on his way to football training at Kilbride GAA. She said she received an automatic SOS text from Mr Sheridan’s phone and thought he had come across a crash.

She began to panic when she rang him and there was no answer. “That was the worst night of my life,” she told the court.

When she discovered Mr Sheridan had died as a result of his injuries in Portiuncula Hospital, she said she “lost everything that night”.

She said Mr Sheridan was a responsible and competent driver, kept his car in good condition and she always felt safe with him. “This could have been prevented. He does not get to live his life because of your actions,” she said to the defendant.

His mother Maria said she suffers from PTSD and is constantly thinking of how her son felt as he saw the truck in his path. She thinks of his struggle to avoid the truck and said she imagines the fear on his face.

“A mother to lose a child is not a natural thing, I will never get to hug or kiss him, never get to chat again,” she said.

She said to Mr Curran: “Whatever the consequences you face that will never be enough.”

“Rian had one precious life ahead of him and me and my family will never be the same again.”

Des Dockery BL, appearing for the defendant, said his client had a “fledgling business” with three trucks all of which he was repaying loans on. He read out an apology on Mr Curran’s behalf to the family and friends of Mr Sheridan.

The judge adjourned the matter until June 24th for sentencing and remanded the defendant in custody.