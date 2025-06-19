First Look: A new private luxury retreat an hour from Dublin

Bettystown House, a 17th-century estate in the Meath countryside close to Dublin, has opened its doors to the public for the first time in its long and storied history. Following an extensive and sympathetic restoration by the local Ryan family, the nine-bedroom property close to the sea is now available for exclusive hire for guests.

Built around 1630 by the Betagh family, Bettystown House, formerly known as Betaghstown House, was a private residence for generations. It was home to a branch of the Allen family (of Ballymaloe fame) for seven decades before being bought in 2022 by the Ryans. Its development marks not only a new chapter for the house itself, but also a significant development for tourism and hospitality in the wider Meath region.

Set across 5.2 hectares (13 acres), the estate is framed by forest walks, a private lake and manicured gardens, all meticulously maintained under the watchful eye of family patriarch Aidan Ryan snr, who, conveniently owns a landscaping business. The new era of Bettystown House is very much a family affair. Aidan snr. and his wife Shirley Ryan are majority shareholders, while their four adult children, who also hold shares, manage the day-to-day operations.

The front door of Bettystown House. Photograph: Alan Betson

The interiors have been carefully renovated. Photograph: Alan Betson

Bedroom. Photograph: Alan Betson

Diningroom. Photograph: Alan Betson

Bedroom. Photograph: Alan Betson

Bedroom. Photograph: Alan Betson

Sittingroom. Photograph: Alan Betson

Dingroom. Photograph: Alan Betson

Bedroom. Photograph: Alan Betson

As it happens, Aidan snr is also a conservation contractor, so taking on the restoration of a protected structure of this scale wasn’t quite as daunting as it might have been for others. Sons Glenn and Aidan jnr are trained chefs, while daughters Emily Lane and Donna Ryan Burke manage various elements of the house, including interior design, marketing, and guest services.

The family is already well-known in the region for their popular TRIBE Restaurant in Duleek and the TRIBE food trucks. At one point, says Aidan snr, there were up to 100 tradespeople on site working to bring Bettystown House back to life.

“This is more than a business venture for us,” says group managing director Glenn Ryan. “It’s about giving new life to a home with history and sharing its magic with others for the first time.”

So far, the estate has created ten full-time jobs, with more to follow as the Ryans embark on a multiphase expansion. For now, guests can expect a private, self-contained experience with the option to add catered meals, private chef services, and tailored experiences. The main kitchen, designed by McAuley Kitchens of Drogheda, Co Louth, is impressive. At its centre is a custom island topped with a 750kg granite slab, providing ample space for guests to cook or host events.

Emily Lane, Aidan Ryan jnr, Donna Ryan Burke, Aidan Ryan snr and Glenn Ryan at Bettystown House. Photograph: Alan Betson

Main kitchen. Photograph: Alan Betson

Renting the full nine-bed house will set you back €2,500 per night, with this including a two-bed self-contained apartment. Renting the apartment on its own will cost €650 per night, while the price for the seven-bed house alone will be €1,800. Prices may be lower if renting earlier in the week.

Food is a central part of the experience at Bettystown. TRIBE’s food trucks, located in a renovated barn on the estate, serve wood-fired sourdough pizzas, gourmet burgers, crepes, folded flatbreads, cakes, and cookies, all made in-house. The menu is designed to appeal to a wide audience, from families and walkers to day-trippers and guests staying on-site. Afternoon tea is available once a month in the formal diningroom, and this summer, Ballymaloe-trained chef Aidan Ryan jnr, will curate a series of special dining events. His menus focus on sustainability and seasonality, with ingredients sourced locally where possible. Aidan, who harvests salt from nearby Bettystown Beach and churns his own butter, will host the evenings, with handmade breads supplied by his brother Glenn.

Food at Bettystown House. Photograph: Alan Betson

Glenn Ryan at work. Photograph: Alan Betson

Food offerings in the renovated barn, which is open to the public seven days a week. Photograph: Alan Betson

Over the next three to five years (or perhaps two to three, depending on which Aidan you ask), the family plans a major expansion that will transform Bettystown House into a comprehensive hospitality and lifestyle destination.

The proposed development includes a bakery, luxury wellness facilities, holiday cabins set throughout the grounds, a cookery school, a state-of-the-art production kitchen, and a retail village. These will feature an artisan bakery, food hall, cheese shop, garden store, wine and charcuterie bar, and a barbecue deli. And if Aidan snr has his way, there may be a 60-seater Orangerie in the estate’s future too. – he might even build it himself.