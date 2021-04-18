Man arrested after fatal stabbing of ‘fun, loving’ mother-of-two in Dublin

The chief suspect for the stabbing murder of mother of two Jennifer Poole (24) in north Dublin was still being questioned by gardaí on Sunday night as a fundraiser for her funeral costs and for her young children had raised almost €35,000.

Ms Poole, who had a daughter (7) and son (4 ), was fatally injured in a knife attack in her home on Melville Drive, Finglas, just before 2pm on Saturday.

Her son was in the apartment at the time, while Ms Poole’s daughter is believed to have been with a relative when the attacked took place.

Gardaí believe a man well known to Ms Poole fatally stabbed her in her first-floor apartment, located in duplex housing on a private estate, before jumping from the first floor balcony and fleeing the area.

Neighbours were concerned for Ms Poole and alerted gardaí. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the mother of two wounded in the apartment. She was treated by paramedics before being rushed by ambulance to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Efforts to save her were not successful, however, and she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.

The chief suspect, a man in his late 20s with an address in Ballymun, was arrested in north Dublin on Saturday afternoon and was taken into custody. He was questioned over the weekend in Finglas Garda station and was being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. The man was due to be charge by late Sunday night or released without charge.

Gardaí at the scene of an assault in Finglas in which a young woman died. Photograph: Damien Storan

People gathered on Melville Drive on Saturday afternoon expressed their shock at what had happened as gardaí sealed off the murder scene and members of the Garda Technical Bureau carried out a forensic examination at the property.

The local GAA club in Finglas, Erin’s Isle, said the Poole family was well known within the club, and that Ms Poole had played for it. The club said its members had been “shocked and deeply saddened” by the death of the young mother of two.

“Our heartfelt condolences to all of the Poole family and those closest, especially her two young children, friends and everyone who played with Jennie throughout her time with Erin’s Isle,” the club said. “She will be remembered so fondly by us all and may she rest in peace.”

Cllr Keith Connolly (FF), who represents the Finglas, Glasnevin and Ballymun areas, expressed his “sincere condolences to the Poole family and Jennie’s friends”. He also informed people an online GoFundMe fundraiser had been established towards her family covering the costs of her funeral and also for her two young children.

The fundraiser stated Ms Poole had been “tragically and suddenly taken from the world” leaving her children, parents and siblings behind.

“Jennie was a fun, loving, happy and hard working 24-year-old mother who lived for her babies,” the fundraising message said, adding the funds raised would cover “the sudden cost of her funeral and anything extra will go to supporting her babies”.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was in the Melville Drive area of Finglas between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Saturday to come forward and aid the Garda investigation team based in Finglas station at (01) 666 7500, or contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.