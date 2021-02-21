Man arrested after cannabis plants worth €250k discovered in Monaghan

Gardaí have seized cannabis plants thought to be worth in excess of €250,000 following a search operation in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, on Saturday.

Shortly after 11.30pm, gardaí­ carried out a search of a house in the Carrickmacross area.

During the course of the search a cultivation unit with over 300 cannabis plants with an estimated value of €250,000 was discovered.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is currently detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The investigation is ongoing.