Man arrested after €215k worth of drugs seized in Kildare on Saturday

A man in his 20s has been arrested after €215,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and cocaine was seized in Co Kildare on Saturday night.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area, gardaí conducted an intelligence operation and obtained a search warrant for a premises at 5.30pm.

During the course of the operation, gardaí seized suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of approximately €200,000, and suspected cocaine worth €15,000. All drugs will be sent for analysis, gardaí said. A quantity of drug paraphernalia was also seized.

A man in his mid-20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Naas Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.