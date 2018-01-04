Man aged 21 shot in Cherry Orchard area of Dublin

A young man has been shot in the Cherry Orchard area of Dublin on Thursday night.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The 21-year-old is receiving treatment after the shooting on Cherry Orchard Parade.

The shooting occurred just after 8pm, and gardaí and emergency services responded at the scene shortly afterwards.

Gardaí are attending the scene and investigations into the incident are continuing.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan said the shooting “was an attack on whole community.”

“It is a shocking reminder that gun crime has gone unchallenged by this Government. The Gardaí must receive every resource possible in Ballyfermot to tackle gun crime. This is great community made up of hard working families.”

“Residents deserve better than gun violence. I am calling on all political representatives to work together with Gardaí to ensure gun crime is tackled head on. Cherry Orchard families must be allowed to live, work and play in safety,” he said.

“Tonight’s shooting will not deter this community from working to make Cherry Orchard a better home for all residents.”