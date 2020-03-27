Prisons face a dilemma: A Covid-19 outbreak or releasing sex offenders

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) intends to release another tranche of inmates in an attempt to limit the potential for an outbreak of coronavirus in the prison system.

The majority of the State’s most vulnerable prisoners will remain in custody, however, due to the nature of their offending.

The Government on Friday followed the lead of the and announced that all visits to inmates would be suspended from Saturday amid concern about the system’s ability to cope with the virus.

The authorities also appealed to retired prison officers to register their interest with the service in coming back to work temporarily for the duration of the crisis.

Elderly prisoners, including some who are in their 80s and have underlying health conditions, are considered to be at extreme at risk from the coronavirus.

However, the majority of these inmates will not be released as they are serving sentences for sexual offences and do not qualify for temporary release.

A smaller portion of elderly inmates who have been jailed for murder offences, including some who have spent decades in jail, will also not qualify for temporary release. Many of these people are considered to be of minimal risk to public safety due to their age, prison sources said.

Compassionate grounds

This has created a dilemma for prison officials, which they hope to address by freeing up enough prison space to allow at-risk groups to be isolated further.

Sources said a small number of elderly sex-offenders who have served lengthy sentences may be released on compassionate grounds.

“The problem is many of them have no family, nowhere to go. If they’ll probably just go straight to a nursing home,” a prison chaplain said.

Prison officials are currently assessing the entire prison population for inmates who can be freed on temporary release. The nature of their offences and the length of time left on their sentences will be the main criteria in deciding if they are to be released.

Some 200 non-violent offenders were last week granted temporary release in an initial effort to ease overcrowding during the crisis.

“They were the low hanging fruit. The job now is a lot more difficult. We have to release people who in ordinary circumstances we wouldn’t think of granting TR [temporary release] at this stage of their sentence,” a prison official said.

The releases brought the prison population to its lowest level in many months but several prisons remain above or just under their maximum capacity, including Limerick men’s prison, which is at 101 per cent capacity.

Arbour Hill Prison in Dublin, which houses sexual offenders and many of the system’s elderly prisoners, is at 97 per cent capacity.

Slightly less than half of prisoners in the system must share a cell with at least one other person. Cloverhill Prison, which houses remand prisoners, is considered to be at a particularly high risk of an outbreak due to its three-bed cells and transient population. It is at 91 per cent capacity.

Prison officials expressed some relief that the near complete shutdown of the courts system means the number of new prisoners coming in has slowed.

There has yet to be a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the prison system. However, prisoners in several facilities have been placed in self-isolation while they await test results.

Movements restricted

As well as temporarily banning visits, the IPS said it had further restricted movement within prisons to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

“There are a cohort of prisoners who would be considered in the high risk category for contracting Covid-19 due to their age, underlying medical issues and mental health,” a IPS spokesman said.

Studies suggest prisoners with respiratory conditions, another high risk category for Covid-19, are vastly overrepresented in the system, said Fíona Ní Chinnéide, executive director of the Irish Penal Reform Trust.

“We also remain very concerned about people who are very elderly. The risk to public safety has to be considered but the reality is there are people in their 70s and 80s in prisons who have dementia, who can’t move from bed to sink. They present no risk to public safety.”

The charity said it was also concerned about pregnant women in the Dóchas Centre at Mountjoy in Dublin and Limerick Women’s Prison.

In person visits are to be replaced by video calls and video links, Department of the Taoiseach assistant secretary general Elizabeth Canavan said.

“Prisons are home or the place of work of over 7,000 people and the Irish Prison Service has taken a number of necessary measures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 including the restriction of visits to prisoners,” she said.

“The Irish Prison Service has made every effort to continue to run normal family visits for as long as possible, however, in the best interests in the health and safety of prison staff, prisoners and their families, from tomorrow normal physical visits will no longer be possible.”

Separately, a prison officer has been suspended after about 200 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE), which were due to be delivered to the IPS, went missing last week. A full investigation has commenced.