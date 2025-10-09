Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow from €365,000

228 Cherries Road, Wedgewood, Sandyford, Dublin 16

€575,000, DNG

This three-bed semidetached home comes to the market with a south-facing garden featuring a lawn and decking and a brick shed against the back wall. Extending to 81sq m (872sq ft), the property is in good condition with a fully tiled modern bathroom upstairs. The ground floor is laid out with a livingroom to the front, opening on to the kitchen/diningroom to the rear.

It is located a 5-minute walk from the Luas green-line stop at Kilmacud, from where journeys take 18 minutes to reach St Stephen’s Green. Ber C3.

Ground-floor apartment at 116 Charlesland Wood

116 Charlesland Wood, Greystones, Co Wicklow

€365,000, Dooley Auctioneers

This two-bed ground-floor apartment comes to the market in turnkey condition with a hedge-bordered yard to the front. Extending to 71sq m, you enter the house into the kitchen/dining/livingroom which has French doors out to the front yard; the small kitchen space is modern with white handleless units.

A double and single bedroom lie to the rear with a fully tiled shower room off the hall. Charlesland is about an eight-minute drive from Greystones village. Ber C1.

96 Johnstown Avenue

96 Johnstown Avenue, Glenageary, Co Dublin

€795,000, Sherry Fitzgerald

This four-bedroom semidetached home comes to the market with a light-filled living area extension off the kitchen. Extending to 150sq m (1,615sq ft), the property also features two reception rooms and a utility room and guest loo on the ground floor.

Upstairs are two double and two single bedrooms, with the main room overlooking the back garden. The residential enclave is located between Clonkeen Road and is walking distance from Cabinteely Park and is about a 10-minute drive from the Killiney coast. Ber D1.

44 Nash Street

44 Nash Street, Inchicore, Dublin 8

€425,000, Brock DeLappe

This two-bed period midterrace house comes to the market with a fresh, trendy interior. Extending to 82sq m (883sq ft) beyond a small, gated front yard lies the cosy living area with an exposed brick hearth, which flows into the dining space and the stunning, modern kitchen, which features a patterned tiled floor and black units with wooden countertops.

The south-facing back garden is a lovely space with a tiled patio, paving and plants. There is also a double bedroom with a small walk-in wardrobe, a single bedroom and bathroom on the first floor. Ber C3.

173 Glenamuck Manor

173 Glenamuck Manor, Carrickmines, Dublin 18

€885,000, DNG

This energy-efficient five-bed home comes to the market in turnkey condition. Extending to 208sq m (2,239sq ft), it is laid out over three floors and features modern fixtures and fittings throughout and a bright and modern kitchen/diningroom opening out to the large southeast facing lawned back garden.

The home has a total of four bathrooms and a dressingroom off the main bedroom. The development is located off the Glenamuck Road within easy reach of Carrickmines Retail Park, Kilternan and Stepaside village. Ber A1.