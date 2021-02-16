Man (30s) questioned after 3 million cigarettes seized at Rosslare Europort

A man in his 30s was questioned after three million cigarettes were seized at Rosslare Europort on Monday.

Revenue officers seized the L&M branded cigarettes that have a retail value of almost €2.1 million during routine profiling.

The illegal cigarettes, which would represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €1.6 million, were discovered when a polish registered articulated lorry and its accompanying trailer was stopped by Revenue officers having disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

The subsequent search, with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, led to the discovery of the cigarettes concealed within the load. A Polish national in his 30s was questioned and investigations are ongoing, Revenue said.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal cigarettes. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential phone number 1800 295 295.