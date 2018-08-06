M7 motorway in Co Laois closed following crash
Gardaí believe car was being driven wrong way down northbound lane at Portlaoise
Gardaí have closed the M7 motorway to examine the scene of an crash which resulted in a man being hospitalised overnight in Co Laois.
Gardaí believe the man, who was taken to Portlaoise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, had been travelling southbound in the northbound lane when the single vehicle collision occurred in the early hours of this morning. The man’s car hit a barrier causing damage to the barrier and car.
AA Roadwatch warned this morning that: “The M7 remains closed in both directions between J17 Portlaoise Centre and J18 Portlaoise West following a serious incident, which involved a collision. A diversion is in place via the Old N7 (R445) and the N77.”