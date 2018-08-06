M7 motorway in Co Laois closed following crash

Gardaí have closed the M7 motorway to examine the scene of an crash which resulted in a man being hospitalised overnight in Co Laois.

Gardaí believe the man, who was taken to Portlaoise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, had been travelling southbound in the northbound lane when the single vehicle collision occurred in the early hours of this morning. The man’s car hit a barrier causing damage to the barrier and car.

AA Roadwatch warned this morning that: “The M7 remains closed in both directions between J17 Portlaoise Centre and J18 Portlaoise West following a serious incident, which involved a collision. A diversion is in place via the Old N7 (R445) and the N77.”