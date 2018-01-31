Latest Dublin murder believed linked to Ballymun feud

Gardaí believe a man shot dead in Dublin’s north inner city on Tuesday night was killed as part of a dispute that has already claimed two lives in Ballymun.

Jason ‘Buda’ Molyneux (27) - who has 122 previous convictions - had been warned by the Garda his life was at risk due to the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

However, he had also clashed with criminals from Ballymun. Those men had also threatened his life because they believed he played a role in a serious attack on one of their associates in Dublin three years ago.

Gardai preserve the scene where the suspected getaway vehicle used in a fatal shooting at James Larkin House, North Strand was found in a park off the Alfie Byrne Road. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin.

The shooting comes 10 days after Derek Coakley Hutch (27) was shot dead outside Cloverhill Prison, west Dublin - the latest victim of the Kinahan-Hutch feud - and the night before his funeral.

The shooting occurred at about 9.45pm on Tuesday at James Larkin House on the North Strand in Dublin 1.

The victim was shot up to six times in the chest and stomach. Witnesses said the gunman fled the scene on foot. The emergency services were called and he was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A vehicle believed to have been used in the murder was later found in a park off the Alfie Byrne Road.

Molyneux had been at his friend Coakley Hutch's wake on Buckingham Street Upper close to his own home just before he was gunned down.

He had returned home when he was ambushed.Detectives suspect he may have arranged to meet somebody he trusted when he was shot dead.

Gardai at the scene of a fatal shooting at James Larkin House on the North Strand, Dublin. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin.

Gardaí in Store Street station have begun an investigation and have appealed for witnesses.

On Wednesday morning, a busy cycle lane into the city was closed to facilitate the ongoing Garda investigation.

‘Awful’

As primary school children clambered under police tape on the way out of the flats complex, one local woman walking her dog described the shooting. “I was watching the Liverpool match and next thing I heard it all happening right underneath my window,” she said. “It’s just awful. In all the years I’ve lived here I’ve never seen anything like this.

“My son was coming home from his girlfriend’s last night and had to show his ID on the way in,” she said.

Another senseless murder in North Dublin. Situation is out of control. If people were being murdered in leafy Southside suburbs this Government would act with urgency and prioritise putting an end to these murders. But this is the Northside! Strong decisive action needed. — Darragh O'Brien (@DarraghOBrienTD) January 31, 2018

“I heard all the commotion going on, sirens going off last night,” said a father, with his two children on the way to school.

The scene of the shooting is located right next to a playground frequented by local children, he said.

“That’s where my children play, they might have been out there last night if the weather was any good.

“I drank with that lad [Molyneux]a t a wedding before, he wasn’t a bad chap,” he added.

A note affixed to pole of a street sign nearby read: “Jason you were a true blue, you’ll be sadly missed by all, always had a smile for all, always helped your neighbours, even the old up and down the stairs. We will never ever forget you.

“We pray for peace. We pray for your loving mother, sister, niece who adored you, and your children. Gentle Jesus wrap him in your arms. No words can explain our loss. We pray that all the violence stops!”

Ballymun link

Tuesday night’s shooting appears to be linked to the Ballymun-based dispute rather than the Kinahan-Hutch feud. However, sources stressed the investigation into the latest attack was still in the early stages.

Last Friday, a convicted armed robber from north inner city Dublin was wounded in a shooting outside a boxing tournament at the National Stadium on South Circular Road. The man wounded was at one time closely associated with criminals from both the Kinahan and Hutch sides of the feud, though is closer to the Hutch faction.

However, gardaí now believe the attack outside the stadium was linked to the feud in Ballymun, rather than the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

As part of that feud, two people were killed in a gun attack in Ballymun last summer and two others were wounded but survived.

Mother-of-six Antoinette Corbally (48), and Clinton Shannon, a 30-year-old Dubliner, were killed in the attack last August. They were shot dead outside the Corbally family Ballymun home in an attack intended for Ms Corbally’s brother Derek “Bottler” Devoy (38). He escaped uninjured.

Molyneux was regarded as a dangerous criminal involved on the Hutch side of the worsening feud, which has cost 14 lives to date.

In recent years while on remand in a Dublin prison he appeared before the courts and asked the judge to sentence him because he would be moved out of the remand wing into another area of the prison system.

He said he feared for his safety in the section of the jail where he was being kept at the time.

Gardai at the scene of a fatal shooting at James Larkin House on the North Strand, Dublin. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin.

He is from the area where he was shot and was on bail relating to several, mostly minor, offences.

Locals at the scene on Tuesday night expressed shock at the latest shooting in the north inner city. One man said “the world’s gone mad. The night before the funeral”, and shook his head.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 800.

Anger

Dublin Fingal TD Darragh O’Brien said on Wednesday people should be outraged at the escalating violence in the north inner city and should be calling for more powers and resources for the Garda “to take these scumbags off the streets.”

“People should be angry, that some people think they can walk into an apartment complex or a halting site and murder someone and get away with it,” he told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

Mr O’Brien said he was concerned about the “lack of outrage” at what is happening in Dublin’s north inner city.

The public appears to be ‘desensitised’ to the issue, especially once they hear the words “known to the gardaí” in reference to a victim.

“They feel it’s nothing to do with them. The shutters come down. ‘It’s not us, it’s them. That thinking permeates into the Garda response.”

Mr O’Brien said that a similar situation in Limerick had been dealt with through a concerted campaign and the same needs to happen in Dublin.

The Government needs to take the issue seriously as people in the north inner city feel they are living in a war zone, he said. “People are under siege there.”