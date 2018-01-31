Tight security as large crowd expected for Coakley-Hutch funeral

A major Garda operation has been prepared for the funeral of Kinahan-Hutch murder victim Derek Coakley-Hutch.

The 27-year-old father of two, shot dead in Dublin 10 days ago, is due to be buried on Wednesday. He was waked at his family home in Buckingham St Upper, in the north inner city, last evening.

There was a heavier than normal Garda presence, including additional patrols by the Armed Response Unit, than that seen in the area for the last two years aimed at quelling the feud.

The funeral Mass is due to take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Seán McDermott Street. His burial is set for Glasnevin Cemetery immediately afterwards.

A significant Garda operation involving a front-line of uniformed unarmed members is expected to police the funeral, burial and the social gatherings later in the day.

The Garda Public Order Unit, Armed Support Unit and Garda Dog Unit have been drafted in to be on standby should trouble flare.

Attended a vigil

A large crowd is expected to attend the funeral after approximately 600 people attended a vigil for the dead man in the north inner city last Thursday night.

At previous feud funerals in Dublin City, the Garda helicopter has monitored proceedings and roads have been closed off to ensure easier Garda control.

In recent days the Garda Dog Unit has checked the grounds of the church to ensure no explosives or firearms have been secreted there.

Coakley-Hutch was shot dead as he sat in his car at about 3pm last Saturday week on the Bridgeview halting site beside Cloverhill Prison, west Dublin.

Two men he had driven there with had gotten out of the vehicle and walk towards the prison perimeter wall to throw drugs over to Hutch’s brother Nathan, a prisoner in the jail.

Drug delivery

But the drug delivery was interrupted when shots rang out as Coakley-Hutch was ambushed by a gunman. He died at the scene; the fourth member of his family to be killed since the feud began.

His cousin Gary Hutch (34) was shot dead in Spain in September, 2015.

He was once a member of the international Kinahan drugs cartel. He fell out with the gang and then tried to kill Daniel Kinahan, the son of cartel leader Christy Kinahan.

That gun attack was botched and another man wounded by mistake, Hutch was later murdered. His fatal shooting effectively began the feud that has seen 14 men killed to date.

In February, 2016, 59-year-old taxi driver Eddie Hutch – an uncle of cousins Gary and Derek – was shot dead. He was gunned down at his home on Poplar Row, Dublin.

Another cousin, Gareth Hutch (35), was shot dead in July, 2016. A man approach him from behind in a Dublin car park and shot him dead.