Lack of 24-hour cath lab had no impact on care of man who died after heart attack

The lack of a 24/7 catherisation laboratory at University Hospital Waterford had no impact on the survival chances of a 40 year old farmer who died while being transferred by ambulance to Cork so severe were the consequences of his particular form of heart attack, an inquest has heard.

Consultant Cardiologist at St Vincent’s, Dr Ross Murphy reviewed the treatment of Thomas Power at University Hospital Waterford when he presented there on Sunday, June 18th, 2017 and found that he had suffered such a severe tear to his heart muscle that only immediate full open heart surgery could have saved him.

After the inquest, his widow Bernadette Power urged the Government to improve cardiac services in the South East and, although medical experts had ruled out the lack of a second cath lab at UHW being a factor in her husband’s death, Ms Power urged the Government to provide such a facility to provide 24/7 cardiac cover.

Her comments were echoed by Mr Power’s elderly parents, Michael and Eileen and his sisters, Joan and Catherine who said their son and brother was disadvantaged by the lack of proper cardiac services in Waterford “He did not have access to a full cardiac centre – give this to the people of the South East, it’s what they deserve and give it to them now,” said the Power family after Cork City Coroner, Philip Comyn extend his sympathies to them and to Ms Power on their tragic and sudden loss.

Earlier, at the inquest, Dr Murphy acknowledged that the cath lab was open at UHW only from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday to provide procedures such as stenting but UHW does not offer full cardiac thoracic surgery which is only available at hospitals in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

The inquest at Cork City Coroner’s Court heard from assistant State pathologist that Mr Power had suffered a heart attack some three to seven days before presenting with pains in his chest at UHW on June 18th which had significantly weakened his heart muscle and subsequently led to a rupture.

Dr Margaret Bolster said that the risk of rupture is greater after a heart attack as the tissue is necrotic and weakened and the rupture in Mr Power’s case led to a large amount of blood – around 400 millilitres – gathering around the heart which would affect his heart’s ability to pump blood.

Dr Murphy said a 3cm rupture was so severe that stenting was not an option and Mr Power would either have had to have the blood drained immediately with a tap or undergo full open heart surgery within two to five minutes at a full cardiac surgery centre to have had any chance of survival.

The only designated cardiac surgery centres are at the Mater Hospital and St James’s Hospital in Dublin, Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Galway; and even if the cath lab at UHW was open 24/7 it would not have made any difference as UHW does not provide full open heart surgery.

Dr Murphy’s opinion was by echoed by interventional cardiologist at UHW, Dr John O’Dea who said that the rupture in Mr Power’s case was so severe that he required full open heart surgery but even then there was no guarantee of survival as repairing a tear in necrotic tissue was extremely difficult.

Both Dr Murphy and Dr O’Dea said the fact that medical staff and paramedics in the ambulance carrying Mr Power to CUH ran out of adrenaline after administering six doses was of no consequence as adrenaline and CPR were of no use in the case of such a severe heart rupture.

The inquest had heard from Mr Power’s widow, Bernadette that her husband rang her around 10.30am on the morning of June 18th to say he had pains in his chest so she collected at their farm at Bell Lake near Dunmore East and drove him to UHW where he was admitted 11.25am.

After he underwent two ECGs in the emergency department , they were told he was being transferred by ambulance to CUH, she had left to travel ahead and her last words to him were “Love you, see you in Cork.”

The inquest heard evidence how Mr Power had been triaged as Category Orange to be seen by a doctor within 10 minutes and he was later prepared for transfer by ambulance to Cork as the cath Lab in Waterford is not open on Sundays and the ambulance left UHW at 12.10pm.

Mr Power’s condition was stable at the time and he was given oxygen en route but at 12.45pm as they were going through Dungarvan, his condition changed and they could find no carotid pulse and he was given CPR and adrenalin but at 1.18pm his heart beat became asystolic or flatlined.

They ran out of adrenaline in the ambulance at 1.18pm but they met another ambulance in Midleton at 1.33pm which supplied them with more adrenaline and they continued CPR until CUH but Mr Power was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the Cork hospital at 1.51pm

The jury returned a verdict of death by natural causes and while recognising the lack of adrenaline was not a factor in Mr Power’s death recommended Minister for Health Simon Harris carry out a review of hospital resuscitation packs accompanying patients in ambulance hospital transfers.