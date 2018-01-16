Jury discharged in retrial of childminder accused of causing harm to baby

A judge has discharged the jury because of a legal issue in the second retrial of a Cavan childminder accused of causing serious harm to a baby.

Sandra Higgins (36), of The Beeches, Drumgola Wood, Cavan town, Co Cavan denies a charge of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to the baby at her home on March 28th, 2012.

On Monday morning, Judge Cormac Quinn empaneled a jury to hear the trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. It was scheduled to last two weeks.

That afternoon a legal issue arose before the trial opened in evidence. Judge Quinn sent the jury home to deal with the issue. On Tuesday morning he told the jury that unfortunately the legal issue now means that the trial is not ready to proceed.

He discharged the jury and remanded Ms Higgins on continuing bail. He set a new trial for June 11th next.