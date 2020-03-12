Irish man charged with drugs and firearms offences in Britain

Irish man Thomas Kavanagh has been charged with drugs and firearms offences in Britain.

The 52-year-old faces charges by officers from Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

“Kavanagh is alleged to have conspired with others to import class A drugs, class B drugs and firearms over a period of more than two years between June, 2015 and October, 2017,” said the NCA on Thursday.

It added he also faced an additional charge of money laundering and that he would appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court next Thursday, March 19th.

The NCA said two other Irish men – a 37-year-old with an address in Tamworth and a 41-year-old with an address in Walkinstown, Dublin – had already been charged in connection with the same conspiracy.

“The charges against Thomas Kavanagh are the result of a long-running investigation involving the NCA and our colleagues at An Garda Síochána, ” said agency branch operations manager Tudor Thomas.

“Together we are determined to do all we can to tackle organised criminality impacting upon both our countries. NCA officers also today executed a warrant at Kavanagh’s property on Sutton Road [Tamworth] as part of a parallel financial investigation. Any assets identified will be seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act. As the investigation is ongoing we will not comment further.”