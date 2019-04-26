Girl (14) accused of stabbing former friend in neck to seek bail in two weeks

A 14-year-old who is alleged to have stabbed her former friend in the neck will apply for bail again in two weeks, Craigavon Magistrates Court has heard.

The teenager, who cannot be identified as she is a minor, is in custody accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a knife at Dean’s Walk in Lurgan, Co Armagh on April 19th last.

She first appeared in court on Monday where it was stated that a 15-year-old girl had to undergo life saving surgery after her carotid artery was severed by a knife, leaving her with what medics fear will be “life changing injuries”.

A solicitor for the accused on Friday said there was no suitable bail address for the teenager to go to at the moment but that one maybe forthcoming. He asked District Judge Bernie Kelly to adjourn the case for two weeks for a potential application to free the teenager on bail.

The 15-year-old was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital after police received a 999 call at around 9pm on Good Friday to say the girl had been stabbed in the neck. Police said the caller named the defendant as the person responsible.

The court heard the accused was “collected by her mother following a phone call” and police said that during the call, the 14-year-old said “she had stabbed the victim”.

‘Blood stained’

She visited Lurgan PSNI station a short time later but a detective told the court “she had changed her clothes since the incident” and that “blood stained clothing was seized from her mother’s car” along with her mobile phone.

The 15-year-old had to undergo life saving surgery and police told the court “it’s believed she had suffered life changing injuries including nerve damage to her right eye and she’s having trouble breathing”.

Police said she hadbeen unable to record a formal statement due to her condition but that her phone was examined by detectives. An officer told the court there had been social media messages between the defendant and her alleged victim “that the meeting was pre-arranged for a fight.

“We have a screen shot of a conversation between the defendant and the injured party and both are arranging and agreeing to meet,” he told the court, “I believe ‘to have a fair dig to get this sorted’ were the phrases used.”

The accused will appear again in court on May 10th.