Garda civilian staff member arrested for alleged links to criminal gangs

A Garda employee has been arrested as part of an inquiry into her alleged links to criminals in the Leinster area. Gardaí are investigating if the woman shared information that she had access to during her work in the force.

The woman, who holds a civilian desk job, was arrested on Tuesday after gardaí became concerned she knew a number of criminals from the Leinster area.

However, while intelligence from the criminal fraternity suggested she had been sharing information, including about Garda operations that may help criminals avoid encountering gardaí on duty, no findings have been made against her.

The Irish Times understands gardaí are investigating a specific allegation that she had access to information setting out the times and locations of Covid-19 checkpoints and passed on that information to people involved in the drugs trade.

She was arrested in the Leinster area on Tuesday and questioned about the alleged leaking of information. However, she was released without charge and as the investigation continues she has not been suspended from her post.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters said the woman was “arrested yesterday, Tuesday 19th May, 2020 as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”

News of the woman’s arrest first emerged in The Star newspaper on Thursday.