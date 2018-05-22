Garda appeal following alleged sexual assault in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred in the Harold’s Cross area of Dublin on Sunday.

A woman and a man were walking from the city centre through Harold’s Cross onto Mount Argus Road when the incident occurred between 5am and 5:30am.

Gardaí said the man who was with the woman allegedly forced her against a car on Mount Argus Road and sexually assaulted her.

He stopped assaulting her when a couple approached and the injured party walked away.

The man is described as approximately six foot tall with broad shoulders, black hair and a beard.

Gardaí are appealing for the couple who saw and spoke to the man and the injured party while they were standing near the car that was parked on Mount Argus road near Laurence Court to contact them at Sundrive Garda station on 01 6666600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station. They have also appealed to any other witnesses to come forward.