Charleton tribunal: Callinan disputes evidence from three witnesses

The former Garda commissioner Martin Callinan has said three previous witnesses before the Charleton tribunal were wrong in their evidence about what he had said to them about whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe.

Mr Callinan, resuming his evidence to the tribunal on Monday, said deputy John Deasy of Fine Gael, the Comptroller & Auditor General Seamus McCarthy, and deputy John McGuinness of Fianna Fáil, were all wrong in their accounts of separate conversations that occurred on January 23rd, 2014 in Leinster House.

The conversations occurred in the context of Mr Callinan, the then Garda commissioner, appearing before the Dáil Public Accounts Committee, to discuss the penalty points controversy and claims by Sgt McCabe and his fellow-whistleblower John Wilson.

The tribunal heard that on his way into the meeting, Mr Callinan had a conversation with Mr Deasy in a coffee dock.

Mr Deasy has said that during a brief exchange, Mr Callinan said Sgt McCabe was someone who could not be believed or trusted.

Mr Callinan said to Patrick Marrinan SC, for the tribunal, his recall of the conversation was at “total variance” with the politician’s account.

“They are not words that I used nor are they words that I would use against any member of An Garda Síochána. ”

Incorrect

He said he could not accept “in any way shape or form” that Mr Deasy’s evidence was correct. As Mr Callinan made his way to the lower floor to the committee rooms, he spoke with Mr McCarthy.

Mr McCarthy has told the tribunal in evidence that during a brief exchange Mr Callinan said to him Sgt McCabe was not to be trusted, that he had questions to answer, and that there were allegations of sexual offences against him.

Mr Callinan said Mr McCarthy’s evidence was incorrect. He said that he had mentioned in the context of data that had been given to Mr McCarthy, that Sgt McCabe had made allegations before that had turned out to be incorrect.

He said that he genuinely believed there was some type of misunderstanding. Mr Callinan said he had, after Mr McCarthy had mentioned rumours of sexual offences, said that there had been an allegation of child sex abuse against Sgt McCabe in 2006 but a file had gone to the DPP and no charges had been brought.

“I felt that was the correct thing to do” given that Sgt McCabe was scheduled to appear before the committee at a later date.

Mr McCarthy has said his recall is that there was a reference to sexual allegations, plural, and that it was not said that they were in the past. Mr Callinan also said an account of a conversation with Mr McGuinness that he has given to the tribunal was also incorrect.

After Mr Callinan’s appearance at the committee hearing was finished, Mr McGuinness, the chairman of the committee, came down to speak with him.

Mr McGuinness has told the tribunal Mr Callinan told him a story about Mr Wilson, when a serving garda, having gone to an incident on Grafton Street in Dublin involving horses.

‘Headbangers’

He said the then commissioner said, referring to Mr Wilson, that he “pulled the knacker off the horse, rode it back to the barracks and tied it to the railings - and the other fellow fiddles with children - they’re the kind of f****** headbangers I’m dealing with”.

Mr Callinan said it was not the case that he had said this to Mr McGuinness. Mr Callinan said he had never heard of the story about Mr Wilson.

“That is not the language that I would engage in with anybody and certainly not when speaking about colleagues or former colleagues to the chairman of the public accounts committee, absolutely not.”

Mr Callinan said Mr McGuinness had said quite a few things about his alleged conversations with Mr Callinan that had turned out not to be correct.

“I am 100 per cent clear in my mind that I never in any form spoke about Sgt McCabe in a derogatory fashion.”

He did not refer to Sgt McCabe interfering with children. Mr Marrinan said a number of independent claims had been made to the tribunal about conversations during which Mr Callinan had sought to blacken Sgt McCabe’s name.

“That’s the evidence that those three individuals have given,” Mr Callinan said. “I have provided my evidence to the tribunal.” He agreed there was “a great degree of variance.”

He said that on the day he had pointed out to some people that Sgt McCabe had made allegations before which had turned out to be incorrect, but he had never said he was not to be trusted.

The evidence continues.