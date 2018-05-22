Revenue officer seize 45,000 cigarettes at Dublin Airport

A man has appeared in court in connection with the seizure of 45,000 cigarettes in Dublin on Monday.

Revenue officers at Dublin Airport seized the cigarettes after they stopped and searched a passenger who had arrived from Nigeria via Frankfurt.

The cigarettes, branded ‘Benson & Hedges’ have a retail value of €27,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €21,375, Revenue said.

The passenger, a Nigerian man (35) was arrested and appeared in Dublin Metropolitan District Court on Tuesday where he was remanded in custody to Cleverly until May 28th, when he will appear in court again.

In a statement, Revenue said the majority of people pay the right amount of tax and duty.

“These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal cigarettes in the shadow economy,” the statement said.

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal cigarettes or tobacco, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Freephone 1800 295 295.”