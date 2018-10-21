Gardaí question man over alleged rape of woman (75) in Clare

A man in his 40s has been questioned by gardaí investigating the alleged rape of a 75-year old woman in Co Clare last week.

Sources said the man invited the woman into his car under false pretences outside Ennis public library at around 11.30am on Thursday.

He is understood to have then driven 1km to a car-park behind Ennis Swimming Pool and Leisure Centre, where the alleged assault took place. The woman did not know the man involved, who is alleged to have warned her not to contact gardaí after the incident.

Gardaí were later contacted about the matter and were able to use CCTV footage from the town to identify the man’s car.

Chief Supt John Kerin confirmed that a male (49) was later arrested in relation to the alleged rape and taken for questioning at a garda station in Co Mayo.

The suspect was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act before being released without charge on Saturday. A file on the case is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Chief Supt Kerin declined to comment on the circumstances surroounding the alleged rape for operational reasons but said gardaí were “not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation”.