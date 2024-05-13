Man (20s) charged over fatal stabbing in Sallins

A man has been charged over a fatal assault that occurred at a residence in Sallins, Co Kildare at the weekend.
The man, who is in his early 20s, was due to appear before a special sitting of Naas District Court on Monday night.
Ion Daghi (39), who was originally from Moldova, was stabbed to death in a house in Co Kildare during a social gathering that stretched from Saturday night into Sunday morning. He had been living in Sallins with his family, including young children, and working in the construction trade.
It is understood a number of his family members were present at his rented home in Sallins Park when he was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A suspect was arrested at the scene in Sallins over the weekend and remained in Garda custody on Monday before he was later charged.
