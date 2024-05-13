Man charged over Donegal driving incident that left pedestrian critically injured

Gardaí said the pedestrian (60s) remains in a critical condition. Photograph: Collins Photos

A man has appeared in court in Co Donegal after a pedestrian was critically injured in an alleged hit-and-run incident.

Kevin Grant appeared before a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court on Monday evening.

Mr Grant (36) faces a total of eight charges arising out of the incident.

They include endangerment, two counts of dangerous driving, refusing to give information, refusing to give a sample and three charges under the Road Traffic Act connected with an alleged hit-and-run incident.

His appearance follows an incident on Main Street in Clonmany in the early hours of Sunday morning last at 12.12am.

The incident resulted in a pedestrian aged in his 60s being seriously injured on the street after he was struck by a vehicle.

The court was told that full CCTV footage of the alleged incident had been taken from a number of premises in the immediate area.

The man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital but was soon transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that the man remains in a critical condition.

In a follow-up operation, Mr Grant, of Páirc Mór, Buncrana, was arrested in Buncrana and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the Donegal Division.

At Monday’s special sitting, Det Gda Sergeant Killian Callaghan said gardaí were objecting to bail in the case on a number of grounds.

He gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Mr Grant and told the court that the accused made no reply when charged with the offences at 4.42pm on Monday at Buncrana Garda Station.

Frank Dorrian, solicitor for the accused man, outlined why he was objecting to bail being refused to his client.

Having considered both applications, Judge Ciaran Liddy said he was granting bail to the accused but under a number of conditions.

The court heard that the accused is currently working for a construction company in Dublin.

The conditions include that he sign on at Buncrana Garda Station on Saturdays and Sundays, provide a €750 cash lodgement, provide a phone number and be of sober habits.

Judge Liddy remanded the accused on bail to Letterkenny District Court this Thursday, May 16th.