Indeed's office on St Stephen's Green in Dublin. The online recruiter is planning to cut 8 per cent of its workforce globally, with roles set to go in Ireland. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

A trade union representing workers at the Irish arm of Indeed has said its members are “shocked and disappointed” after the online recruiter announced plans to shed another 8 per cent of its global workforce on Monday, with a number of roles expected to go in Dublin. Ian Curran has the story.

In her weekly column, Laura Slattery says broadcasting moratoriums just before polling day are dangerous in a deepfake age and should be phased out.

In our personal finance Q&A, a reader outlines in great detail how setting up a joint (with a sibling) enduring power of attorney for their mother has turned into an administrative nightmare with the banks, and wonders if changes can be made after it has been exercised. Dominic Coyle offers a view. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

Kennedy Wilson made a $99 million profit on the recent sale of the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin but how will the new owners make a return on their investment given the hefty price they paid for the five-star property? Cantillon has a view.

In Me & My Money, Ronan Cunningham, co-founder and managing director of Virtual Reality Gaming, recounts losing €1,000 in cash on the way to the bank to lodge it. “Someone in Dún Laoghaire had a big win that day,” he tells Tony Clayton-Lea.

The delay in publishing C&C’s financial results is embarrassing and a cause for concern, writes Cantillon.

What will Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway do with its cash pile? asks Stocktake.

AI company Anthropic is making its Claude assistant available to users in Europe, launching to web users, mobile platforms and businesses. Ciara O’Brien reports.

