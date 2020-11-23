Gardaí investigate after three men found in back of truck which arrived by ferry

Gardai in west Dublin are investigating possible immigration offences after three men were found in a truck in west Dublin on Monday afternoon.

The truck arrived at Park West in Clondalkin at 4.20pm after coming into the country via Rosslare Port. When the driver opened the truck three men were located in the trailer.

The men are currently in Ballyfermot Garda station receiving medical attention. The trailer has been detained for technical examination.

Gardai said there is an ongoing investigation with no further information available at this time.