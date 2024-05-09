Israel-Gaza war: Israeli officials criticise threat from Biden to stop arms supplies if Israel invades Rafah

Israel-Hamas war: Displaced Palestinians transport their belongings on top of cars as they move to a safer area in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Israeli officials criticised US president Joe Biden on Thursday for threatening to stop certain arms supplies to Israel if it invades Rafah.

“This is a difficult and very disappointing statement to hear from a president to whom we have been grateful since the beginning of the war,” Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, said on public radio in Israel’s first reaction to Mr Biden’s warning.

Israel has defied international objections by sending in tanks and conducting “targeted raids” in the eastern areas of Rafah. It says the city in the southern Gaza Strip is home to Hamas’s last remaining battalions but the city on the border with Egypt is also crammed with displaced Palestinian civilians.

Israeli tanks seized the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Tuesday, cutting off a vital aid route and forcing 80,000 people to flee the city this week, according to the United Nations.

“If they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used ... to deal with the cities,” Mr Biden told CNN, in his starkest warning to Israel since the start of the war. “Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs,” he said. “It’s just wrong.”

According to AFP, Mr Erdan said the US president’s comments would be interpreted by Israel’s foes Iran, Hamas and Hizbullah as “something that gives them hope to succeed”.

“If Israel is restricted from entering an area as important and central as Rafah where there are thousands of terrorists, hostages and leaders of Hamas, how exactly are we supposed to achieve our goals?” he said.

“This is not a defensive weapon. This is about certain offensive bombs. In the end the state of Israel will have to do what it thinks needs to be done for the security of its citizens.”

Israel’s far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich said his government would pursue its goals in Gaza despite the US threat. “We will achieve complete victory in this war despite President Biden’s push back and arms embargo,” he said in a statement.

“We must continue the war until Hamas is totally eliminated and our hostages are back home. This involves conquering Rafah completely and the sooner the better.”

Mr Biden’s decision has also drawn a sharp rebuke from House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who said they only learned about the military aid holdup from press reports, despite assurances from the Biden administration that no such pauses were in the works.

Israeli forces massed tanks close to built-up areas of Rafah on Thursday, Hamas militants and residents said.

As ceasefire talks continued in Cairo, Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad said their fighters struck Israeli forces on the eastern outskirts of Rafah, firing anti-tank rockets and mortars at Israeli positions.

Residents in the east of Rafah, the only major urban area in Gaza not yet invaded by Israeli ground forces, reported the sound of explosions in battles between Palestinian fighters and approaching Israeli troops.

CIA director William Burns had returned from Jerusalem to the Egyptian capital and resumed meetings on Thursday with mediators trying to secure a ceasefire, two Egyptian security sources said.

Elsewhere, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said it has only three days of fuel for its medical operations in southern Gaza, and shortages have already forced one of three hospitals in the city of Rafah to shut down, according to Associated Press.

The Rafah border crossing with Egypt has been closed since Israel’s military took control of the Palestinian side early on Tuesday, blocking the entry of vital humanitarian aid.

Israel said it reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing, the other main aid entry point, on Wednesday. However, the World Food Programme said no aid has entered, and there is no one to receive it on the Palestinian side.

The UN says northern Gaza is already in a state of “full-blown famine.” – Agencies