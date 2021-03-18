Gardaí fine revellers after uncovering Offaly shebeen

Gardaí in Offaly have fined a number of people and seized six beer kegs after searching a suspected shebeen in Edenderry earlier today.

The search was conducted after gardaí received reports of alleged breaches of liquor licensing legislation, which are in place in support of public health measures.

Gardaí arrived at the private premises and found a number of people drinking alcohol.

They will all be issued with fixed penalty notices for allegedly breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

A significant amount of alcohol, including six beer kegs, was also seized during the operation.

Inquiries are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.