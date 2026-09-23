Teenage ‘TikTok’ car thief sentenced to six months’ detention

The accused pleaded guilty to seven car thefts at locations in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A judge has sentenced a Limerick teenager to six months’ detention for a spate of car thefts, including thefts posted on social media platforms.

Gardaí positively identified the teenager carrying out a number of the car thefts from footage uploaded to TikTok, Snapchat and other “open source social media”.

The accused was aged 13 at the time of the offending and pleaded guilty to seven car thefts at locations in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary in 2024 and the early part of 2025.

At the Children’s Court at Ennis District Court, Judge Adrian Harris imposed a detention order on the teenager – now aged 15 – to March 21st next at Oberstown Detention Facility. Sgt Shane Graham said there is reference to a high risk of reoffending in the teenager’s probation report, and said “we expect that will happen when he is out in March”.

The garda said that any time the teenager “has been out of custody we have had an influx of offences that we have to investigate resulting in charges coming back before the court”.

The teenager will have six months’ post-release supervision by the Probation Service.

The boy is already serving a sentence to March 21st next for a separate offence.

Addressing the youth, who was appearing via video-link from Oberstown, the judge said: “The bottom line is that you take the opportunity you’re being given otherwise we will be seeing a lot more of each other and that would not be good for you”.

The teenager, represented by solicitor Shiofra Hassett, replied: “Thank you very much.”

The boy had pleaded guilty to seven car thefts, including four in the Limerick area.

Graham said that in a car theft at O’Brien’s Park, Clare Street, Limerick, on July 4th, 2024, three youths forced the driver’s door open with a crowbar and drove off.

The sergeant said the youths had their hoods up and covering their faces, but gardaí were able to positively identify the accused “from open source social media”.

In relation to another of the four car thefts, at University Hospital Limerick, on September 17th, 2024, a car was stolen from the hospital’s underground car park. The accused was identified from CCTV and a blood sample taken from the car matched the accused’s DNA.

The accused also stole a car at Grove Island Student Accommodation, Corbally, Limerick, in October 2024 and was again identified by gardaí from social media.

In relation to a car theft at Patrick Street, Clarecastle, Co Clare, on September 23rd, 2024, gardaí were able to identify the accused from social media, CCTV and the accused’s DNA matched a blood sample found in the car.