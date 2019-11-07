Gardaí charge man in connection with death of Limerick boy (11)

Gardaí have charged a man in connection with their investigation into the murder of Limerick schoolboy Brooklyn Colbert.

The man, aged in his late 20s, was charged on Thursday evening and will appear before Limerick District Court on Friday morning.

Brooklyn Colbert (11) was found with multiple injuries last Sunday night in a house in Ballynanty on the north side of Limerick city.

Gardaí “for operational reasons” did not release details of how he died.

The boy’s funeral mass will take place at 11am on Friday at St Saviour’s Church, Glentworth Street, Limerick, with burial afterwards in the nearby Mount St Oliver cemetery.