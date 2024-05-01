Court apology forthcoming from man accused by judge of ‘thinking he was God Almighty’

The defendent's lawyers said there had been no repeat after the second breach of the order and the parties had been attempting to resolve matters outside of the court. Photograph: Getty Images

A man accused by a judge of “thinking he was God Almighty” has apologised before the High Court over his “genuine mistake” of breaching orders not to contact a Co Laois couple who have sued him over ownership of a garage.

The apology was given by Noel Martin snr during a hearing where Mr Justice David Nolan deemed that he had breached the court’s order.

Alan O’Neill, and his partner June Finnegan, sued Drumgoan Developments Limited, Mr Martin snr and Darren Martin, over the garage adjacent to the couple’s home of 20 years at Crann Nua, Edenderry Road, Portarlington, Co Laois.

The couple have used the garage to keep exotic pets including tarantulas, scorpions, chameleon and a female caiman alligator.

Last month, the couple secured an injunction restraining the defendants, who are alleged to have threatened and intimidated them, from communicating directly with the plaintiffs.

The couple, represented by Ruaidhri Giblin, instructed by solicitor Paul Kelly, said that order had been breached by Mr Matin snr on two occasions since it was granted.

As a result, they brought a motion seeking Mr Martin snr’s attachment and possible committal to prison.

On Wednesday morning, the judge directed that Mr Martin snr, who was not in court, attend to answer the couple’s claim that he was in breach of the orders.

When Mr Martin appeared before the court in the afternoon, he offered his apologies and said he did not know he was required to attend the Four Courts when the matter was called on.

At one point in the proceedings, the judge also told the defendant: “You may think you are the Lord God Almighty, but you are not.”

Mr Martin snr’s lawyers said there had been no repeat after the second breach of the order and the parties had been attempting to resolve matters outside of the court.

Mr Martin said that what had happened was “a genuine mistake” and a misunderstanding which he was sorry for.

He said he did not want any difficulties with Mr O’Neill, who he said he accepted had “paid handsomely” for his property.

He also denied making a complaint to the Irish Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals about the plaintiffs.

Mr Giblin, who said his clients reject much of what Mr Martin had told the court, said Mr Martin snr had in communications threatened to make complaints about his clients to various agencies including Tusla.

Counsel said the Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals had called to the plaintiffs’ home, which was very upsetting for them, and they are fearful that Tusla may also call.

After considering Mr Martin snr’s evidence and submissions that efforts are being made to rectify the dispute over the garage the judge, who inquired as to how long would it take to rectify the title of the disputed garage, said he was prepared to adjourn the matter for two weeks.

In their action, the couple claim the defendants have asserted ownership of the garage adjacent to the plaintiffs’ home of 20 years.

The couple claim they purchased their home and for an additional fee the garage in the Crann Nua estate, which was built by Drumgoan, in 2005.

The couple say the garage does not appear to have been properly conveyed to them, due to an oversight by their former solicitor. The garage is on land that since 2023 has been registered to Drumgoan.

The couple say they were unaware of the issue until recent months and have alleged that the defendants engaged in a “land grab” and made demands for payment from them and their neighbours who have garages in the estate.

They also claim that Mr Martin snr sent them threatening communications, including messages allegedly designed to intimidate his family into complying with the defendant’s scheme.