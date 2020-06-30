Gardaí appeal for witnesses to alleged assault of teenage cyclist

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to an alleged assault on a 13-year old boy which has left the youth in hospital with “serious head injuries”.

The boy was cycling on a quiet country road near his home in Galbally, Co Limerick on June 22nd last when a car occupied by a group of males pulled up alongside him and one of the passengers alighted from the vehicle and struck the boy in the face.

The teenager fell from his bike and was taken by ambulance to South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, before being transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

Sgt Ber Leetch, of Henry Street Garda station, Limerick, said: “A small white car stopped, a male youth got out and struck the boy in the face, knocking him off his bike.

“This happened at 8.30 in the evening, so it was still bright. The young boy sustained a serious head injury.

“The investigation is at an advanced stage and gardaí in Bruff are looking for any witnesses to this serious assault to please contact them on 061-382940 or at any Garda station,” Sgt Leetch said.