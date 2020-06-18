Revenue seize €20,000 in vehicle boarding Holyhead ferry

Revenue officers seized almost € 20,000 in Dublin port in Wednesday during a routine operation of vehicles boarding ferries.

On Thursday, Judge Bryan Smyth granted Revenue a three month cash detention order at Dublin District Court.

As a result of routine checks, Revenue officers stopped a vehicle boarding a ferry to Holyhead on Wednesday and seized some €19,700.

The cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is being detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation, a spokesman said.

A Polish man in his 30s was questioned, but a spokesman for Revenue said investigations are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

This routine operation is part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.