Funeral brawl sees three stabbed at graveyard

Three men have been arrested by detectives investigating a funeral brawl that saw three people stabbed.

The suspects — aged 20, 37 and 42 — were detained in connection with the disturbance at the graveyard in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

The three stab victims were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.

A 23-year-old man arrested in the wake of the incident at St Colman’s cemetery on Monday afternoon has been released on bail pending further inquiries. He had been held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police have branded the violence “senseless” and “deeply upsetting” for the grieving family.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possessing an article with a blade in a public place. The 37-year-old man was detained on suspicion of common assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both remained in custody on Tuesday morning.

The 42-year-old man, who was also arrested on suspicion of common assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Inspector Bernard O’Connor said: “Police had worked closely with the bereaved family involved to ensure that the funeral service and interment passed off without incident.

“The disturbance that followed the burial was senseless and put the safety of all the mourners at risk. It was also deeply upsetting for the grieving family. Police acted swiftly to keep people safe and take those involved off the street.”