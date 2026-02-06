Garda’s gangland team being drafted in to catch scrambler users in Finglas, Dublin

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly has said 'nothing is off the table' as the force try to tackle the illegal use of scramblers. Video: Enda O'Dowd

A Garda operation is being put in place in Finglas, Dublin, to tackle the illegal use of scramblers and e-scooters following the killing last month of Grace Lynch (16) by a man on a scrambler.

The Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT), which tackles mid-level organised crime, is being deployed, along with members of the Roads Policing Unit, in an effort to surge resources for a clampdown over coming months. Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said he was determined the lawlessness would be tackled after the “horrendous” killing of Grace.

He also revealed gardaí would soon have so-called DNA spray, which is sprayed at offenders and their vehicles while they are being targeted by gardaí during offending on the roads or in the commission of other crimes. Each canister of spray is unique and enables law enforcement to later link scramblers, e-scooters and offenders to the incidents when the spray, which takes months to fade, was used.

“There is also the use of drones, the use of enhanced vehicles,” Kelly said of ramping up enforcement, adding nine new Garda members were assigned on Friday to Finglas, where Grace was killed. These would join local members and their colleagues being drafted into the area from roads policing and the DCRT.

Speaking at the passing out ceremony for 167 new gardaí at the Garda College, Templemore, Co Tipperary, Kelly said there was already legislation in place allowing Garda members to seize scramblers “in certain circumstances”. New provisions would soon strengthen those laws. While the force could engage in a campaign of “public messaging” in schools in particular areas to reach young people using scramblers and e-scooters, a surge in enforcement was also required.

Pursuing people on scramblers was a “difficult issue” for police forces internationally. Identifying the people who owned the vehicles and then securing warrants for searching their homes, and seizing the scramblers, would be a key part of the increased enforcement activities in the weeks and months ahead.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said the Garda had already “seized a considerable number of scramblers” last year, as well as e-scooters and e-bikes. However, the Garda also recognised “more needs to be done to protect” people against scrambler users in some communities.

While gardaí could pursue offenders on the roads – including those on scramblers – chasing scramblers was dangerous and if someone was injured or killed during such a pursuit “all the focus and criticism would be on the gardaí for the pursuit”.

He believed the Garda would perhaps be most successful by searching homes and other properties and seizing the bikes so they could not be used again.

Furthermore, new provisions about to become active would ban the use of scramblers “in any public place”, resulting in a much clearer legal position and “making it easier” for gardaí.

Of the 167 recruits who passed out at the Garda College on Friday, 104 are being posted to the Dublin Region, 31 to the Eastern Region, 21 to the Southern Region and 11 to the North Western Region. Their passing out brings the size of the Garda force to 14,564.

A further 410 Garda recruits are currently training at the Garda College, and are due to pass out in the coming months, while a new intake, of up to 215, will begin training next Monday.