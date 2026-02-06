Man deported before sentencing for swinging screwdriver at Lidl security guard

Mohamed Kaness was charged with unlawful possession of a flathead screwdriver as a weapon and producing an implement capable of causing serious injury. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

A man who was charged after swinging a screwdriver at a security guard in a Dublin supermarket has been deported, Dublin District Court has heard.

Mohamed Kaness (38), formerly of Gardiner Street, Dublin 1, was charged after footage of the incident was uploaded to social media last year.

Kaness was charged with unlawful possession of a flathead screwdriver as a weapon and producing an implement capable of causing serious injury at Lidl, Talbot Street, on August 7th. He was granted bail on August 9th last.

Following adjournments, he later pleaded guilty and was remanded on bail pending sentence.

When the case returned to court on Friday, Judge Michele Finan asked if the accused was present.

Defence solicitor Luke Staines said Kaness was not in court because he had been deported to his native Egypt. He suggested that the case be struck out.

The court sergeant confirmed that Kaness had been removed from the State on January 15th. The judge made no further order as a result.

At a previous hearing, Garda Paul Mooney objected to bail, citing witness interference concerns. He quoted an excerpt from an interview with Kaness, who said: “I’m not going to leave them alone.”

The garda said he and colleagues had responded to a report that initially suggested there was a man with a knife in the supermarket who had been held by security.

The court heard that Kaness had a broad-headed screwdriver and “was swinging this implement at security – that is why he was being detained”.