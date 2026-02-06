Recruit who lost 10.5 stone to pass fitness tests achieves ‘big ambition’ of becoming garda

After losing 10.5 stone and on his fifth attempt Conor Finan is now one of the latest recruits to An Garda Siochána. Video: Enda O'Dowd

One of the newest members of An Garda Síochána, Conor Finan, lost 10.5 stone before his efforts to join the force were successful. The 38-year-old Co Wicklow man said he had applied on numerous occasions over the past 18 years.

During most of those efforts, he failed the fitness test. The only time he passed, he was ruled out when he undertook the medical examination.

But on Friday the former undertaker from Blessington was among a class of 167 recruits who passed out at the Garda College in Templemore, Co Tipperary. He will soon be based at Tallaght Garda station in west Dublin.

“This has always been a big ambition of mine,” he said. “I applied four or five times before. I have a long journey behind me.”

“I’ve also lost the 10-and-a-half stone over the last three years. It’s been an incredible journey and the fitness guys here [at the Garda College] know me by first name at this stage.

“I’ve been through the system a few times. But I got past every point last year and I got in, thankfully.”

Garda Conor Finan is a former firefighter and undertaker. 'It’s about community service. I’m passionate about it.' Picture: Enda O'Dowd

Asked how he lost so much weight, he said he followed a diet of 1,800 calories per day.

“I also ran the Dublin City Marathon last year so I think that was the natural progression of the weight drop. I just needed to be conscious [of losing weight] because I always wanted to join the guards. That was the motivation that kept me going over the whole weight-loss process.”

He is now looking forward to a diverse range of experiences when he takes up his post.

“I have a mixed background,” he explained. “I started off doing media and communications in Carlow IT a good few years back, then I joined Wicklow Fire Service for a number of years and I also worked as an undertaker.”

He said he believes dealing with people in challenging situations, including when their loved ones have died, has given him an insight into the general public, which he believes will now aid his work in the Garda.

Finan was effectively granted another chance of realising his ambition when the upper age limit for new recruits was increased from 35 to 50 in 2024, meaning he was eligible once again.

“Age doesn’t really make a massive difference down here,” he said of the training. “There’s guys in their late 30s, mid-40s ... as long as you’re fit and healthy you can get through all the challenges here. This is something I have always wanted to do. It’s about community service. I’m passionate about it.”

Of the 167 recruits who passed out at the Garda College on Friday, 104 are being posted to the Dublin Region, 31 to the Eastern Region, 21 to the Southern Region and 11 to the North Western Region. Their passing out brings overall membership of the Garda to 14,564.

A further 410 Garda recruits are currently training at the Garda College and are due to pass out in coming months, while a new intake, of up to 215, will begin training next Monday.