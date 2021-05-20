Fourth youth arrested over Howth Junction Dart station incident

Gardaí arrested another male youth in relation to an incident of “violent disorder” at Howth Junction Dart station last month in which a young woman fell into the gap between the platform and the train.

The incident in north Dublin occurred at 9pm on April 1st. CCTV footage, which has been circulated widely on social media, shows a youth pushing the wheel of his bicycle towards a young woman, causing her to fall on to the tracks into the gap between the train and platform.

Three teenage boys, aged between 13 and 16 years, were arrested in relation to the investigation last week and were released without charge.

Gardaí said on Thursday morning that an additional male youth was arrested on Tuesday. He was detained at Raheny Garda station and has been released pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.

Video leak

Meanwhile, Irish Rail is investigating how the video was leaked and said it reported the matter to the Data Protection Commissioner.

The transport company said the footage was not for public consumption and should not have been leaked and shared on social media.

“Customers have a right to expect that station CCTV is used for their safety and security, and to assist investigations, not to be distributed in an unauthorised manner,” the company said last week.

“While our foremost priority is to assist the gardaí in ensuring those responsible are brought to justice, we are also investigating the unauthorised distribution of this footage, and have reported the matter to the Data Protection Commissioner.”