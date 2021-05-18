Three arrested in relation to suspected dissident republican activity

Three people have been arrested in relation to suspected dissident republican activity after a significant Garda search operation in Co Cavan on Tuesday morning.

A number of premises were searched by personnel from the Special Detective Unit, supported by the Ballistics and Forensics Section and local personnel from the Northern Region.

As a result of the searches, three people were arrested. They are currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Garda stations in Cavan.

The operation was part of an ongoing intelligence-led policing strategy to target, disrupt and prosecute those involved in violent dissident republicanism.