Five men arrested after burglary at Monaghan shop

Five men have been arrested following a burglary at a shop in Monaghan town during which electronic devices worth an estimated €50,000 were taken.

Gardaí were called to the shop at Church Square on Saturday morning and found the front of it had been damaged and a large amount of stock had been taken.

A follow-up search was conducted and gardaí stopped a car on the N2 a short time later. A Garda spokesman said a sledgehammer was found in the car as well as the property stolen from the shop.

Five men, aged between 19 and 30, who were travelling in the car were then arrested. Four of them were taken to Monaghan Garda station where they were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. One man is being detained at Carrickmacross.

The spokesman said a number of related searches took place in Dublin city centre and in Co Kildare on Sunday and that investigations are ongoing.