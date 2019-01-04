Firefighters battling blaze in a building in Bray
Commuters have been asked to avoid the area on the Main Street
Fire on Main Street Bray. Photograph: Wicklow County Council/Twitter
Firefighters are battling a blaze at a building in Bray, Co Wicklow on Friday morning.
Wicklow Fire service said there was a serious fire on the Main Street in Bray overnight and crews were still dealing with the incident on Friday morning.
Serious fire Main Street Bray overnight, 3 stations attended, Bray, Greystones, Wicklow Town. Still dealing with incident. @BrayTCouncil @wicklowcoco @gardai_ww pic.twitter.com/zDBehWBM5Z— Wicklow Fire Service (@FireWicklow) January 4, 2019
Fire on Bray Main. @FireWicklow will be on site till early morning . Diversions in place @dublinbusnews @Aircoach @aaroadwatch @eastcoastfm @rtenews pic.twitter.com/LzW9W3sKl2— Bray Municipal District - Wicklow County Council (@BrayTCouncil) January 4, 2019
Wicklow County Council have asked for people to avoid the area and diversions are in place as emergency services attend the scene. Buses have been rerouted.
Three fire crews from stations in Bray, Greystones and Wicklow town are attending the incident.