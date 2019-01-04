Firefighters battling blaze in a building in Bray

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a building in Bray, Co Wicklow on Friday morning.

Wicklow Fire service said there was a serious fire on the Main Street in Bray overnight and crews were still dealing with the incident on Friday morning.

Wicklow County Council have asked for people to avoid the area and diversions are in place as emergency services attend the scene. Buses have been rerouted.

Three fire crews from stations in Bray, Greystones and Wicklow town are attending the incident.